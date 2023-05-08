IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Democratic congressman: Biden admin. implemented new border policies ‘too late’

    08:42

  • Many migrants coming to the border don’t know what Title 42 even is

    02:36
  • Now Playing

    Drag performers find out soon if they need to go to trial to defend their art form

    04:08
  • UP NEXT

    ‘Growing visibility’ of drag has led to new GOP ‘backlash’

    08:51

  • ‘The agenda is to just exist’: New Tennessee law pulls drag queens into politics

    13:57

  • Full Panel: Economy and education could be ‘alarm bells’ for 2024 election

    05:33

  • Trump will 'drop in the polls' and show up on the debate stage, 2024 candidate Hutchinson predicts

    00:36

  • Trump has 'moral responsibility' for January 6: Full Hutchinson

    11:35

  • Roberts should publicly state 'clear set of rules' for Supreme Court: Hutchinson

    02:13

  • Meet the Press Minute: ‘Continuity’ of the monarchy is a ‘great strength,’ says Prince Philip

    01:04

  • ‘I joke … that [Trump’s] campaign manager is Alvin Bragg,’ says former Republican Gov. Hutchinson

    00:53

  • Jeffries: It's not 'responsible' to 'kick the can down to road' with debt ceiling

    02:36

  • Chuck Todd: There’s been ‘no change’ in political response to mass shootings

    03:58

  • Jeffries insists on clean debt ceiling: Full interview

    13:38

  • DeSantis hopes to use the end of the Florida legislative session as a ‘reset’

    03:21

  • Wagner group leader may be posturing for a political future says fmr. Ambassador Michael McFaul

    04:41

  • Full Panel: Lawmakers divided on ‘how to govern the Supreme Court'

    10:02

  • Reality of lawmakers meeting in the middle has ‘evaporated,’ former Republican Senator says

    06:56

  • Chuck Hagel: 'Politics now is about absolutism ... it's like a religion'

    01:49

  • Sec. Mayorkas on Title 42 expiration: ‘I’m not worried’

    01:55

Meet the Press

Drag performers find out soon if they need to go to trial to defend their art form

04:08

A federal judge has temporarily blocked Tennessee’s anti-drag law. In the season premiere of Meet the Press Reports, NBC News Correspondent Antonia Hylton examines the impact of the rising anti-drag movement.May 8, 2023

  • Democratic congressman: Biden admin. implemented new border policies ‘too late’

    08:42

  • Many migrants coming to the border don’t know what Title 42 even is

    02:36
  • Now Playing

    Drag performers find out soon if they need to go to trial to defend their art form

    04:08
  • UP NEXT

    ‘Growing visibility’ of drag has led to new GOP ‘backlash’

    08:51

  • ‘The agenda is to just exist’: New Tennessee law pulls drag queens into politics

    13:57

  • Full Panel: Economy and education could be ‘alarm bells’ for 2024 election

    05:33

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All