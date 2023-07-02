Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Drug cartels will be ‘more powerful than the Mexican state itself' in three years; Sen. J.D. Vance

Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance (R) says he would “empower” a president or either party to use the U.S. military to go after drug cartels.July 2, 2023