  • ACLU Deputy Legal Director: Supreme Court protected the ‘right to discriminate' in gay rights case

    04:31

  • Rep. Takano on Supreme Court decisions: We need to ‘change the composition of the Court’

    08:05

  • Presidents should use full power of U.S. military to go after cartels: Full Sen. J.D. Vance

    09:05

  • Full DEA head: ‘We don’t know the exact amount’ of fentanyl that gets through to the U.S.

    11:22

  • Social media companies slow to address online fentanyl sales: DEA administrator

    01:06
    Drug cartels will be ‘more powerful than the Mexican state itself' in three years; Sen. J.D. Vance

    01:40
    Full Panel: Republican primary will be fought along the lines of the ‘so-called culture wars'

    10:38

  • Wagner rebellion ‘destroyed’ Putin’s reputation: Zelenskyy adviser

    05:11

  • California reparations proposals head to state legislature

    02:57

  • Reparations could prevent the need for affirmative action, NAACP president says

    05:13

  • Full Panel: Supreme Court ended ‘race-based decision’ making, not affirmative action

    10:31

  • Where do Americans stand on affirmative action?

    03:05

  • Howard Univ. president: Schools must ‘anticipate’ admissions lawsuits after SCOTUS decision

    04:55

  • Employment is where affirmative action fight ‘is headed next’

    08:19

  • Chuck Todd: Political reaction is 'intense' to Supreme Court ending affirmative action

    02:30

  • Mike Pence makes surprise visit to Ukraine, says American support ‘is bigger than politics’

    13:40

  • Four more years of a Trump presidency ‘makes me ill,’ New Hampshire voter says

    04:04

  • McCarthy backtracks questioning Trump’s electability

    07:30

  • Russian general ‘sounded like he was drunk’ calling for Wagner surrender

    09:16

  • Ukraine MP: We were 'cheering for both sides' during Wagner revolt

    06:16

Meet the Press

Drug cartels will be ‘more powerful than the Mexican state itself' in three years; Sen. J.D. Vance

01:40

Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance (R) says he would “empower” a president or either party to use the U.S. military to go after drug cartels.July 2, 2023

