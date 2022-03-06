Eddie Glaude: Biden made a 'mistake' not mentioning Bloody Sunday in SOTU speech

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Blinken: If Poland sends jets to Ukraine, U.S. will want to 'backfill' them01:45
Nikki Haley: 'I was mortified' Biden asked China for help with Russia02:10
Manchin: No-fly zone in Ukraine should not be taken off the table01:18
U.S. should ‘give the Ukrainians the ability to create a no-fly zone’01:35
Blinken on future of diplomacy with Putin: 'I think we need to be prepared for this going on for some time'01:41
Engel: For Russia, 'the offensive is not going well'03:01
'They're arriving with nothing,' Ukrainian refugees pour into Poland01:47
Manchin to fellow Democrats: 'Get your financial house in order'00:43
Full Stavridis and Hill: In Russian conflict, ‘he biggest weapon we have is truth’07:04
Full Nikki Haley: 'We were late to the game,' in supporting Ukraine07:59
Full Manchin Interview: 'Forget about the aspirational, we’re living in the real world'05:58
Blinken on a no-fly zone in Ukraine: We're trying to end this war, 'not start a new one'02:15
Full Panel: Nuclear threat spurs global anxiety08:24
Full Blinken: ‘Taking a city is not taking the hearts and minds of Ukrainians’09:23
Latest jobs numbers paint a rosy picture, but recent revisions tell a different story01:15
Ukraine's fierce resistance continues, but worst is yet to come01:18
Now Playing
Eddie Glaude: Biden made a 'mistake' not mentioning Bloody Sunday in SOTU speech01:02
UP NEXT
MTP Compressed: US weighs no-fly zone as Ukraine pleads for additional support from the West02:34
Rev. Sharpton: U.S. ‘cannot be global liberators’ and ‘ignore the threat to democracy’ at home01:19
David Miliband: Humanitarians can ‘staunch the bleeding’ but need politicians to ‘stop the killing’06:56
Eddie Glaude: Biden made a 'mistake' not mentioning Bloody Sunday in SOTU speech01:02
Princeton University Professor Eddie Glaude Jr. joins Meet the Press on the anniversary of Bloody Sunday to discuss President Biden's State of the Union speech. March 6, 2022
UP NEXT
Blinken: If Poland sends jets to Ukraine, U.S. will want to 'backfill' them01:45
Nikki Haley: 'I was mortified' Biden asked China for help with Russia02:10
Manchin: No-fly zone in Ukraine should not be taken off the table01:18
U.S. should ‘give the Ukrainians the ability to create a no-fly zone’01:35
Blinken on future of diplomacy with Putin: 'I think we need to be prepared for this going on for some time'01:41
Engel: For Russia, 'the offensive is not going well'03:01