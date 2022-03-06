IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Full Manchin Interview: 'Forget about the aspirational, we’re living in the real world'

    05:58

  • Blinken on a no-fly zone in Ukraine: We're trying to end this war, 'not start a new one'

    02:15

  • 'They're arriving with nothing,' Ukrainian refugees pour into Poland

    01:47
    Engel: For Russia, 'the offensive is not going well'

    03:01
    Ukraine's first resistance continues, but worst is yet to come

    01:18

  • Full Blinken: ‘Taking a city is not taking the hearts and minds of Ukrainians’

    09:23

  • Latest jobs numbers paint a rosy picture, but recent revisions tell a different story

    01:15

  • Rev. Sharpton: U.S. ‘cannot be global liberators’ and ‘ignore the threat to democracy’ at home

    01:19

  • David Miliband: Humanitarians can ‘staunch the bleeding’ but need politicians to ‘stop the killing’

    06:56

  • Ukrainian parliament member: World War III ‘has already started’

    04:47

  • ‘Not good optics’ that Trump lawyer John Eastman refused to testify to Jan. 6 committee

    06:06

  • Sen. Menendez: 'We need to get this $10 billion passed' amid Russia's 'indiscriminate bombing'

    06:53

  • Clint Watts breaks down the latest Russian troop movements

    06:24

  • Lithuanian Amb. To U.S.: We ‘all have to be prepared’ for Putin’s aggression

    06:07

  • Sec. Becerra: Covid isn’t a ‘light switch’ but US response is at a ‘different place today’

    06:50

  • Ketanji Brown Jackson begins meetings with senators ahead of confirmation hearings this month

    00:56

  • Kornacki: Republicans eye South Texas districts amid shifting political terrain

    03:03

  • Ignatius: ‘The plucky Ukraine that we’re growing to love is going to be crushed in coming days’

    05:27

  • Close Texas primary race between Cuellar, Cisneros could lead to runoff

    02:16

  • Greg Abbott, Beto O’Rourke win in Texas Governor primary races

    00:57

Meet the Press

Engel: For Russia, 'the offensive is not going well'

03:01

Richard Engel, NBC News Chief Foreign Correspondent, reports from Ukraine where a second humanitarian evacuation corridor collapsed.March 6, 2022

