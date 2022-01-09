IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Peter Alexander: Biden's Jan. 6 anniversary speech 'was the real State of the Union'

    01:24

  • Kinzinger: Jan. 6 select committee ready to put out a 'substantive narrative'

    01:36

  • Full Panel: Biden goes on offense against Trump

    08:33

  • CDC, FDA and Walmart all to blame for guidance confusion: Fmr. member of Biden's Covid advisory board

    02:34

  • Full Kinzinger: 'There are people that live in a totally different reality'

    07:22

  • Zeke Emanuel: 'We will never get to 70, 80, or 90% of the population vaccinated without a mandate'

    01:45

  • 'We can learn to live with' Covid: Full Dr. Emanuel & Dr. Gounder

    08:34

  • Chicago mayor: Teachers who walked out have 'abandoned kids' and it's 'illegal'

    01:03

  • Full Mayor Lightfoot: Chicago teachers must ‘lean into the facts and the science’

    07:23
  • Now Playing

    Epidemiologist: Covid guidance can feel like 'choose your own adventure'

    02:55
  • UP NEXT

    CDC's muddled messaging costs Biden, just as government needs public confidence

    01:08

  • Slowing immigration worsens job market shortages

    01:56

  • MTP Compressed: One year after the January 6th riots, what is the state of America’s democracy?

    02:50

  • MTP Compressed: The divide over race and history in American schools

    03:05

  • A year after Jan. 6, America remains ‘a republic, if we can keep it’

    01:16

  • January 6th timeline: New details reveal the extent of Trump’s push to overturn the 2020 election

    06:14

  • ‘It took over 187 minutes’ for Pres. Trump to tell Jan. 6th rioters to go home: Rep. Thompson

    01:39

  • Rep. Meijer: ‘No other option right now in the Republican Party’ besides Trump

    01:40

  • Full Meijer Interview: ‘We seem to destroy and delegitimize … institutions’

    06:19

  • Trump’s attempt to subvert elections the ‘hallmark of an authoritarian regime’

    09:08

Meet the Press

Epidemiologist: Covid guidance can feel like 'choose your own adventure'

02:55

Half a dozen former members of President Biden's Covid-19 transition advisory board are calling for a new approach. They argue the country needs a national strategy for a "new normal" — plus more Covid testing, surveillance, vaccines and aggressive use of vaccine mandates.Jan. 9, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Peter Alexander: Biden's Jan. 6 anniversary speech 'was the real State of the Union'

    01:24

  • Kinzinger: Jan. 6 select committee ready to put out a 'substantive narrative'

    01:36

  • Full Panel: Biden goes on offense against Trump

    08:33

  • CDC, FDA and Walmart all to blame for guidance confusion: Fmr. member of Biden's Covid advisory board

    02:34

  • Full Kinzinger: 'There are people that live in a totally different reality'

    07:22

  • Zeke Emanuel: 'We will never get to 70, 80, or 90% of the population vaccinated without a mandate'

    01:45

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All