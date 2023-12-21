IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    'Everything you have to buy’ ‘is way more expensive’: Erie, Pa. voters frustrated by economy

Meet the Press

'Everything you have to buy’ ‘is way more expensive’: Erie, Pa. voters frustrated by economy

 “I’m not better off now than I was four years ago” a Pennsylvania voter says in an interview with NBC News Correspondent Dasha Burns. The voter panel in Erie County — one of NBC News’ “Deciders” — agreed that daily necessities like “groceries and gas” feel less attainable than they would like.Dec. 21, 2023

