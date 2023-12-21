'Everything you have to buy’ ‘is way more expensive’: Erie, Pa. voters frustrated by economy

“I’m not better off now than I was four years ago” a Pennsylvania voter says in an interview with NBC News Correspondent Dasha Burns. The voter panel in Erie County — one of NBC News’ “Deciders” — agreed that daily necessities like “groceries and gas” feel less attainable than they would like.Dec. 21, 2023