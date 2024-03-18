IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Experts warn deepfakes and AI could threaten election integrity
March 18, 202404:13

Experts warn deepfakes and AI could threaten election integrity

04:13

A group of experts are investigating the potential disruptions deepfakes could pose to the 2024 election. “Our system is not built for this. It’s not built to anticipate political violence or massive disinformation,” NBC News Global Security reporter Dan DeLuce reports.March 18, 2024

