Extreme weather events show we’re ‘living in an age of consequences,’ says global energy expert

RFK Jr. is a 'living, breathing false flag operation,' Dems say after Congressional hearing03:28
Sen. Grassley releases redacted FBI informant document related to Biden allegations01:41
'Pitiful, crackpot witnesses’ on House Select Cmte. sounded ‘half-crazed,’ Rep. Connolly says08:07
- Now Playing
Extreme weather events show we’re ‘living in an age of consequences,’ says global energy expert06:24
- UP NEXT
‘No going back’ for Republicans if Trump becomes nominee while in classified document trial09:37
Trump will continue to try to delay the classified docs trial, says fmr. federal prosecutor05:24
Full Panel: Gov. Sununu's exit leaves one less unicorn in politics10:34
Texas trooper’s allegations of migrant mistreatment ‘brings home’ consequences of border policies03:53
Democratic congressman: IRS whistleblowers are ’basically second-guessing’ other investigators07:41
Xi says China's climate policy ‘will never be influenced by others’06:44
What the statutes in Trump's Jan. 6 probe target letter could mean: Chuck Rosenberg06:03
IRS whistleblower says Hunter Biden investigation ‘constantly hamstrung’ by DOJ officials00:57
Judge in classified docs case brushes aside arguments that Trump can't get 'fair trial'01:54
DeSantis: Trump ‘should have come out more forcefully’ against January 6th04:05
DeSantis became Trump’s ‘defense attorney’ in response to criminal probe: Panel15:26
Tensions over American soldier held in North Korea ‘could really escalate quickly’05:47
Michigan AG charges 16 people in election interference investigation03:34
Gephardt accuses No Labels of playing presidential spoiler07:23
McCarthy defends inviting RFK Jr. to testify: 'Censoring someone' isn't the answer02:23
Manchin: ‘It’ll be next year’ before deciding on a presidential run06:52
RFK Jr. is a 'living, breathing false flag operation,' Dems say after Congressional hearing03:28
Sen. Grassley releases redacted FBI informant document related to Biden allegations01:41
'Pitiful, crackpot witnesses’ on House Select Cmte. sounded ‘half-crazed,’ Rep. Connolly says08:07
- Now Playing
Extreme weather events show we’re ‘living in an age of consequences,’ says global energy expert06:24
- UP NEXT
‘No going back’ for Republicans if Trump becomes nominee while in classified document trial09:37
Trump will continue to try to delay the classified docs trial, says fmr. federal prosecutor05:24
Play All