Fauci: Holiday travel is OK for those who are boosted and wear a mask

Fauci: Holiday travel is OK for those who are boosted and wear a mask03:24
Dr. Anthony Fauci outlines the when you should test, quarantine and travel during a holiday season plagued by the omicron variant of Covid-19.Dec. 19, 2021
