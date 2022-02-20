Feb. 20 — Sec. Blinken, Fmr Amb. Taylor, Mayor Breed
47:31
Secretary of State Antony Blinken talks about possible Russian military action in Ukraine. Richard Engel, NBC News Chief Foreign Correspondent, reports from the frontlines in Ukraine. Matthew Bodner, NBC News Correspondent, reports from Moscow. San Francisco Mayor London Breed (D) talks about the San Francisco school board recall. Former Ambassador to Ukraine William Taylor discusses the situation in Ukraine. Yamiche Alcindor, Courtney Kube, Peggy Noonan and Ashley Parker join the Meet The Press roundtable.Feb. 20, 2022
Now Playing
Feb. 20 — Sec. Blinken, Fmr Amb. Taylor, Mayor Breed
47:31
UP NEXT
Feb. 6 — Jake Sullivan & Marc Short
47:35
Jan. 30 — Sen. Durbin, Sen. Portman, Gov. Hutchinson & Gov. Murphy
58:54
Jan. 23 — Sec. Blinken, Sen. Sanders, Rep. Slotkin
58:53
Jan 16 — Sen. Romney, Rep. Clyburn, James Carville
58:54
Jan. 9 — Mayor Lightfoot, Rep. Kinzinger, Dr. Emanuel & Dr. Gounder