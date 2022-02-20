Feb. 20 — Sec. Blinken, Fmr Amb. Taylor, Mayor Breed

Secretary of State Antony Blinken talks about possible Russian military action in Ukraine. Richard Engel, NBC News Chief Foreign Correspondent, reports from the frontlines in Ukraine. Matthew Bodner, NBC News Correspondent, reports from Moscow. San Francisco Mayor London Breed (D) talks about the San Francisco school board recall. Former Ambassador to Ukraine William Taylor discusses the situation in Ukraine. Yamiche Alcindor, Courtney Kube, Peggy Noonan and Ashley Parker join the Meet The Press roundtable.Feb. 20, 2022