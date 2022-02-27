Feb. 27 — U.N. Amb. Thomas-Greenfield, Sen. Warner & Sen. Portman

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield talks about the United Nations’ role in the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Richard Engel reports from Ukraine, Keir Simmons reports from Moscow and Kelly Cobiella from Poland. Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.) and Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio) talk with Chuck Todd in an exclusive joint interview. Kori Schake, Clint Watts, Michael McFaul, Andrea Mitchell, Jeremy Bash, Danielle Pletka and Kristen Welker join the Meet the Press roundtables.Feb. 27, 2022