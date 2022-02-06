Feb. 6 — Jake Sullivan & Marc Short

Jake Sullivan, the president’s National Security Adviser, talks about Russia’s military buildup on the border with Ukraine. Marc Short, former Chief of Staff to Vice President Mike Pence, talks about the former vice president’s remarks on the 2020 election and the January 6th investigation. Richard Engel, NBC News Chief Foreign Correspondent, reports from Ukraine near the border. Matthew Continetti, Helene Cooper, Jeh Johnson and Amy Walter join the Meet The Press roundtable.Feb. 6, 2022