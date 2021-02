Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.) talks about the upcoming impeachment trial of former President Trump and negotiations over a Covid relief bill. Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) says Democrats aren't worried about threats of retribution. Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, talks about vaccine distribution. David French, María Teresa Kumar, Anna Palmer and Michael Steele join the Meet the Press roundtable.