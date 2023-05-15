IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Special Counsel Durham's report finds 'series of troubling contacts' between Trump campaign & Russia

    04:54
  • Now Playing

    Federal gov. should meet with border town mayors to address ‘disconnect,’ Texas mayor says

    05:23
  • UP NEXT

    Kentucky’s GOP primary for governor will be an ‘early bellwether’ for Republicans

    03:37

  • Fmr. Google CEO says no one in government can get AI regulation 'right'

    04:28

  • Despite ties to McConnell, Kentucky gubernatorial candidate Daniel Cameron is talking more about Trump

    05:10

  • The power of A.I.: Cancer detection, digital twins and an 'A.I. god'

    27:02

  • How to live forever: Hollywood A.I.'s 'digital twins' bring dead actors back from the grave

    10:47

  • ‘Life and death decisions are being made’ by artificial intelligence

    10:22

  • Dismissing Trump's E. Jean Carroll verdict has 'devastating implications,' says Russell Moore

    01:49

  • Full Panel: DeSantis’ image that ‘he’s Donald Trump without the baggage' ... 'fell flat'

    10:25

  • Meet the Press Minute: A president should be ‘repentant’ about ‘wrongdoing,’ says Graham in 1998

    00:58

  • Full Hurd: Many elected officials are 'lazy' on border solutions

    09:19

  • How is the U.S. economy doing heading into 2024?

    02:20

  • Biden vs. Trump in 2024 would be ‘the rematch from hell,’ says former GOP Rep. Will Hurd

    01:19

  • Hurd's decision on running for president in 2024 will come 'very soon'

    00:25

  • Biden using 14th Amendment in debt fight would 'absolve Congress from being adults': Sen. Murphy

    00:21

  • Full Murphy: ‘Majority of [the GOP] delights at chaos at the border’ as Title 42 ends

    08:55

  • Full Moore: Trump's 2024 rivals need to 'step forward and talk about importance of character'

    07:16

  • ‘Paralysis’ in Republican Party is key to Trump’s strength, says Chuck Todd

    03:39

  • UNICEF Director: Sudan conflict has been 'merciless'

    07:19

Meet the Press

Federal gov. should meet with border town mayors to address ‘disconnect,’ Texas mayor says

05:23

With the lifting of Title 42 restrictions on migrant border crossings, Laredo, Texas Mayor Victor Treviño is calling on the federal government to issue a disaster declaration to release more resources for managing the influx of migrants. “What we need to do is get mayors on the borders involved with the federal government,” Treviño said. “We live and work here. We know on the ground what happens here. There might be a disconnect.”May 15, 2023

  • Special Counsel Durham's report finds 'series of troubling contacts' between Trump campaign & Russia

    04:54
  • Now Playing

    Federal gov. should meet with border town mayors to address ‘disconnect,’ Texas mayor says

    05:23
  • UP NEXT

    Kentucky’s GOP primary for governor will be an ‘early bellwether’ for Republicans

    03:37

  • Fmr. Google CEO says no one in government can get AI regulation 'right'

    04:28

  • Despite ties to McConnell, Kentucky gubernatorial candidate Daniel Cameron is talking more about Trump

    05:10

  • The power of A.I.: Cancer detection, digital twins and an 'A.I. god'

    27:02

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All