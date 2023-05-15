Federal gov. should meet with border town mayors to address ‘disconnect,’ Texas mayor says

With the lifting of Title 42 restrictions on migrant border crossings, Laredo, Texas Mayor Victor Treviño is calling on the federal government to issue a disaster declaration to release more resources for managing the influx of migrants. “What we need to do is get mayors on the borders involved with the federal government,” Treviño said. “We live and work here. We know on the ground what happens here. There might be a disconnect.”May 15, 2023