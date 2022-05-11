IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Inflation hit 8.3 percent in April compared to last year, showing signs of leveling off

  • Mississippi Gov.: ‘Empathetic’ towards 'ladies who find themselves in very difficult times’

  • Michigan AG: Miscarriage investigations ‘will have a chilling effect’ on women’s healthcare

    Fetterman: Progressive? 'No. I'm just a Democrat'

    'Major error': Pa. voters on Trump endorsing Oz in Senate primary

  • ‘It’s not just about labor issues’: Union workers in Western Pennsylvania organize before primary

  • Pa. State Sen. Yudichak: Democratic Party started to 'demonize' blue collar voters

  • Pennsylvania GOP Senate primary 'comes down to celebrity vs. sincerity'

  • Pennsylvania GOP Senate candidate McCormick dodges Trump question

  • Ukrainian MP: Putin 'trying to further manipulate the world' in Victory Day speech

  • Sen. Hirono: Abortion rights bill 'hardly what I call radical'

  • Lithuanian foreign minister calls for permanent US troop presence in his country

  • MTP Compressed: States prepare for potential Supreme Court overturning of Roe

  • Josh Gerstein: Access to Supreme Court will be 'even harder' after leak

  • Michigan AG will 'refuse to enforce' state's 1931 abortion law

  • Full Panel: Laws from ‘100 years ago are going to kick in’ if Roe is overturned

  • Former Supreme Court clerks: Leak of draft Roe decision is 'unprecedented’

  • Full Michigan AG: Women 'are going to die' if Roe is overturned

  • Mississippi Gov. refuses to say whether he would sign legislation banning contraceptives

  • On abortion, both parties try to define each other by their extremes

  • Draft Roe decision would only add to division among the states

Fetterman: Progressive? 'No. I'm just a Democrat'

Dasha Burns reports from Pennsylvania where Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman campaigns on minimum wage increases and voting rights.May 11, 2022

