Fetterman says he disagrees with Biden on Israel but backs his 2024 campaign
April 16, 202407:09

Meet the Press

Fetterman says he disagrees with Biden on Israel but backs his 2024 campaign

07:09

Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) joins Meet the Press NOW to discuss President Biden's campaign trip to Pennsylvania and his policy in the Middle East. Fetterman said it is "dangerous" for progressives to cast uncommitted votes in the Democratic party and urged them to support the president.April 16, 2024

