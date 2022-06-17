IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Meet the Press

Flashback: Biden wasn't always for Roe. Here's what he said sold him

02:04

In April 2007, then-Sen. Joe Biden (D-Del.) explains his views on abortion in an interview with Meet the Press. In October 1999, Donald Trump talked to Meet the Press about his views on abortion and called himself "pro-choice."June 17, 2022

