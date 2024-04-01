IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Florida Supreme Court issues significant rulings in two abortion related cases
April 1, 202405:40
In one ruling, the Florida Supreme Court upheld the state's 15-week abortion ban, paving the way for the more severe 6-week ban to go into effect in a month. In a separate ruling, the court greenlit a November ballot initiative to protect abortion rights in the state. NBC News' Marissa Parra reports on the details of both decisions.April 1, 2024

