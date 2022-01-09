CDC, FDA and Walmart all to blame for guidance confusion: Fmr. member of Biden's Covid advisory board

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
CDC's muddled messaging costs Biden, just as government needs public confidence01:08
Epidemiologist: Covid guidance can feel like 'choose your own adventure'02:55
Chicago mayor: Teachers who walked out have 'abandoned kids' and it's 'illegal'01:03
Zeke Emanuel: 'We will never get to 70, 80, or 90% of the population vaccinated without a mandate'01:45
Kinzinger: Jan. 6 select committee ready to put out a 'substantive narrative'01:36
Slowing immigration worsens job market shortages01:56
Peter Alexander: Biden's Jan. 6 anniversary speech 'was the real State of the Union'01:24
Full Panel: Biden goes on offense against Trump08:33
Now Playing
CDC, FDA and Walmart all to blame for guidance confusion: Fmr. member of Biden's Covid advisory board02:34
UP NEXT
Full Kinzinger: 'There are people that live in a totally different reality'07:22
'We can learn to live with' Covid: Full Dr. Emanuel & Dr. Gounder08:34
Full Mayor Lightfoot: Chicago teachers must ‘lean into the facts and the science’07:23
MTP Compressed: One year after the January 6th riots, what is the state of America’s democracy?02:50
MTP Compressed: The divide over race and history in American schools03:05
A year after Jan. 6, America remains ‘a republic, if we can keep it’01:16
January 6th timeline: New details reveal the extent of Trump’s push to overturn the 2020 election06:14
‘It took over 187 minutes’ for Pres. Trump to tell Jan. 6th rioters to go home: Rep. Thompson01:39
Rep. Meijer: ‘No other option right now in the Republican Party’ besides Trump01:40
Full Meijer Interview: ‘We seem to destroy and delegitimize … institutions’06:19
Trump’s attempt to subvert elections the ‘hallmark of an authoritarian regime’09:08
CDC, FDA and Walmart all to blame for guidance confusion: Fmr. member of Biden's Covid advisory board02:34
Dr. Céline Gounder says Walmart is one of the companies who have "willfully misinterpreting" the CDC's isolation guidance.Jan. 9, 2022
UP NEXT
CDC's muddled messaging costs Biden, just as government needs public confidence01:08
Epidemiologist: Covid guidance can feel like 'choose your own adventure'02:55
Chicago mayor: Teachers who walked out have 'abandoned kids' and it's 'illegal'01:03
Zeke Emanuel: 'We will never get to 70, 80, or 90% of the population vaccinated without a mandate'01:45
Kinzinger: Jan. 6 select committee ready to put out a 'substantive narrative'01:36
Slowing immigration worsens job market shortages01:56