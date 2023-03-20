IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Powell shouldn't 'be chairman of the Federal Reserve,' says Warren

    00:31

  • Rounds won't say if he regrets not voting to convict Trump after Jan. 6

    02:42

  • Warren critical on Biden's decision to approve drilling project, but 'glad he's president'

    02:13

  • Rounds responds to DeSantis: Ukraine war isn't 'a territorial dispute’

    02:21

  • GOP's refusal to let 2020 go puts party in 'political pickle' at ballot box

    01:50

  • Xi in Russia; TikTok’s CEO testifies; Trump calls for protests: ‘Whirlwind of a week’ ahead

    02:38

  • Full Warren: Calling data privacy a TikTok issue by itself ‘misses the elephant in the room’

    13:23

  • Full Rounds: Federal Reserve effectively stopped the bleed

    11:19

  • Full Panel: TikTok is ‘entrenched’ in American economy with 150M users, CEO to tell Congress

    04:13
  • Now Playing

    Fmr. prosecutor: Use of grand jury in Trump investigation suggests DA seeks felony charge

    15:37
  • UP NEXT

    Meet the Press Minute: Cheney warns against GOP support for isolationism in 1991

    01:22

  • Full Panel: ‘Working class fight’ playing out in Chicago mayoral runoff

    10:38

  • Interest rate hike 'shocked' the economy, contributing to bank failures, says former FDIC vice chair

    07:43

  • Putin will be ‘haunt[ed] for the rest of his life’ by warrant, former ambassador says

    05:14

  • FCC Commissioner: TikTok is 'uniquely replacable'

    07:01

  • U.S. Justice Department probes allegations TikTok spied on journalists

    07:54

  • Full Panel: More 'legal madness' ahead for Trump

    10:18

  • Biden should oust '30 or 40 Russian diplomats’ in response to downed U.S. drone, Bolton says

    08:47

  • Digital asset world has midsize banks 'caught in a squeeze' between local, national banks

    06:38

  • $30 billion rescue deposit into First Republic Bank is ‘exactly’ what Biden ‘wanted to see’

    07:05

Meet the Press

Fmr. prosecutor: Use of grand jury in Trump investigation suggests DA seeks felony charge

15:37

The Manhattan District Attorney’s use of a grand jury in his investigation against former President Donald Trump suggests that they are looking to make a felony charge, said former federal prosecutor Carol Lam. “What turns it into a felony is if that payment was in furtherance of or to conceal another crime and that is the big question mark here,” Lam said.March 20, 2023

  • UP NEXT

    Powell shouldn't 'be chairman of the Federal Reserve,' says Warren

    00:31

  • Rounds won't say if he regrets not voting to convict Trump after Jan. 6

    02:42

  • Warren critical on Biden's decision to approve drilling project, but 'glad he's president'

    02:13

  • Rounds responds to DeSantis: Ukraine war isn't 'a territorial dispute’

    02:21

  • GOP's refusal to let 2020 go puts party in 'political pickle' at ballot box

    01:50

  • Xi in Russia; TikTok’s CEO testifies; Trump calls for protests: ‘Whirlwind of a week’ ahead

    02:38

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All