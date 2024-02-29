IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Focus group: African-American voters in North Carolina unhappy with Biden-Trump rematch
Feb. 29, 202402:18

African-American voters in North Carolina express their lack of enthusiasm for both former President Trump and President Biden taking the White House in 2024. This focus group was produced in collaboration with Engagious, Syracuse University and Sago as part of the NBC News Deciders Focus Group series.Feb. 29, 2024

