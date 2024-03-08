IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Former Israeli PM disputes Biden’s claim that Israel can do more to get aid into Gaza
March 8, 2024

Meet the Press

Former Israeli PM disputes Biden’s claim that Israel can do more to get aid into Gaza

08:37

Former Prime Minister of Israel Naftali Bennett reacts to President Biden’s State of the Union address. He joins Meet the Press NOW to discuss the future of Gaza.March 8, 2024

