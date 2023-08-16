Former Santos fundraiser indicted for impersonating top congressional aide

'No chance' Trump is tried in Georgia before 2024 election, says fmr. Fulton assistant DA08:24
On Trump indictments, his voters 'don’t know' and 'don’t care'00:46
An appeals court has upheld some restrictions on abortion pill access. Here’s what it means.04:10
Additional 20 search dogs join Maui’s rescue efforts, Hawaii official says05:12
- Now Playing
Former Santos fundraiser indicted for impersonating top congressional aide00:48
- UP NEXT
Full Panel: ‘We're all trying to figure out’ which leaders will meet this political moment10:28
Chuck Todd: Trump’s 2024 rivals struggle with ‘gravity’ of Georgia indictment03:42
Full panel: Republicans will lose in Georgia again if Trump is the nominee09:35
Trump's attacks on Fani Willis could make his trial calendar harder, fmr. Ga. AG warns12:13
Here’s why Fani Willis’ plan to bring a trial in 6 months is just ‘not possible’05:29
Hawaii governor says there will be a review to assess possible 'failure of preparedness'10:26
Vivek Ramaswamy ‘comes up a lot’ in focus groups, Amy Walter says04:25
Trump is ‘tempted’ to attend the first GOP presidential debate01:16
Trump likely has ‘a little runway left’ before Judge Chutkan finds him in contempt06:57
Maui residents frustrated by tourists snorkeling 'as bodies were still being pulled out' of water01:49
‘We’re living in a weird period of history’: Full RFK Jr. interview15:38
Nikki Haley ahead of RNC debate: 'I know exactly what gets under' Trump's skin05:20
Special counsels can be 'corrosive' to DOJ, says Chuck Rosenberg02:10
Pence doubles down on Trump asking him to disregard Constitution: 'Check his tweets'01:17
Meet the Press Minute: Biden discusses the Iran Hostage Crisis in 198001:14
'No chance' Trump is tried in Georgia before 2024 election, says fmr. Fulton assistant DA08:24
On Trump indictments, his voters 'don’t know' and 'don’t care'00:46
An appeals court has upheld some restrictions on abortion pill access. Here’s what it means.04:10
Additional 20 search dogs join Maui’s rescue efforts, Hawaii official says05:12
- Now Playing
Former Santos fundraiser indicted for impersonating top congressional aide00:48
- UP NEXT
Full Panel: ‘We're all trying to figure out’ which leaders will meet this political moment10:28
Play All