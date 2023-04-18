IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Fox News $787.5M settlement is 'not going to bankrupt' company

Fox News $787.5M settlement is 'not going to bankrupt' company

Dominion and Fox News settles for $787.5 million, according to the voting machine maker's attorney. NBC News Legal Analyst Danny Cevallos and NBC News Business and Data Reporter Brian Cheung join Meet the Press NOW with the latest.April 18, 2023

