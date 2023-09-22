IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Full Bacon: McCarthy's position as speaker of the House 'may go through turbulence' but 'secure'

    07:52
Meet the Press

Full Bacon: McCarthy’s position as speaker of the House ‘may go through turbulence’ but ‘secure’

07:52

Rep. Don Bacon (R-Neb.) discusses Sen. Bob Menendez’s indictment on bribery charges, the increasing likelihood of a government shutdown, pressure on Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) from the House Freedom Caucus and the impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden during an interview on Meet the Press NOW.Sept. 22, 2023

