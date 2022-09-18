IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Full Durbin: 'It’s always the kids that end up being the victims' in immigration politics

  • ‘I disagree with our former president’: Full GOP Joe O'Dea Interview

    Full Geoffrey Berman: ‘I sounded the alarm very loudly’ about interference in Trump Justice meddling

    Full Panel: Movement to merge Church and State in politics grows, as religious affiliation falls

  • DeSantis criticized for sending migrants to Martha’s Vineyard: ‘It's racist … inhumane … and immoral’

  • Independent voters in the spotlight as Trump and abortion shake up the midterms

  • Full Panel: ‘Biggest indicator’ of midterms vote could be energy costs ... and October weather

  • Full Panel: Abortion ‘not in top four issues’ for voters, Republican strategist says

  • Rep. Jayapal: Violent political rhetoric targeting female lawmakers of color is ‘disgusting’

  • Arizona governor is the ‘last line of defense’ on abortion rights, Hobbs says

  • 'The truth will prevail’ in Arizona elections, says Democratic Sec. State candidate

  • Full Panel: Biden’s Thursday night address the biggest speech ‘outside of wartime since the civil rights movement’

  • Trump’s legal moves in Mar-a-Lago hearing make ‘no sense at all’: Former FBI general counsel

  • Full Panel: 'The problem with the police reform debate is that we don't agree what the problem is'

  • Working class voters lost hope with Democrats, the American Dream, Rep. Khanna says

  • Cleveland mayor: 'President Biden has the right message' on crime

  • Full Kinzinger: McConnell 'probably' won't be able to 'save the Senate'

  • Full McFaul and Stavridis: The Russians are ‘dug in’ as Ukraine war enters new phase

  • Full Panel: How abortion uncertainty might help Democrats in November

  • Full Nelson: NASA will test Artemis 1 in ways it would ‘never do with human crew’

Meet the Press

Full Geoffrey Berman: ‘I sounded the alarm very loudly’ about interference in Trump Justice meddling

During an interview with Meet the Press, Geoffrey Berman, former U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, and author, “Holding the Line: Inside the Nation’s Preeminent U.S. Attorney’s Office and Its Battle with the Trump Justice Department” talks about the Trump Department of Justice.Sept. 18, 2022

