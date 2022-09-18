Full Geoffrey Berman: ‘I sounded the alarm very loudly’ about interference in Trump Justice meddling

Full Durbin: 'It’s always the kids that end up being the victims' in immigration politics08:40
‘I disagree with our former president’: Full GOP Joe O'Dea Interview07:50
- Now Playing
Full Geoffrey Berman: ‘I sounded the alarm very loudly’ about interference in Trump Justice meddling08:56
- UP NEXT
Full Panel: Movement to merge Church and State in politics grows, as religious affiliation falls07:07
DeSantis criticized for sending migrants to Martha’s Vineyard: ‘It's racist … inhumane … and immoral’06:17
Independent voters in the spotlight as Trump and abortion shake up the midterms13:20
Full Panel: ‘Biggest indicator’ of midterms vote could be energy costs ... and October weather10:28
Full Panel: Abortion ‘not in top four issues’ for voters, Republican strategist says09:08
Rep. Jayapal: Violent political rhetoric targeting female lawmakers of color is ‘disgusting’08:23
Arizona governor is the ‘last line of defense’ on abortion rights, Hobbs says07:46
'The truth will prevail’ in Arizona elections, says Democratic Sec. State candidate07:29
Full Panel: Biden’s Thursday night address the biggest speech ‘outside of wartime since the civil rights movement’14:20
Trump’s legal moves in Mar-a-Lago hearing make ‘no sense at all’: Former FBI general counsel05:30
Full Panel: 'The problem with the police reform debate is that we don't agree what the problem is'09:24
Working class voters lost hope with Democrats, the American Dream, Rep. Khanna says07:25
Cleveland mayor: 'President Biden has the right message' on crime06:29
Full Kinzinger: McConnell 'probably' won't be able to 'save the Senate'10:11
Full McFaul and Stavridis: The Russians are ‘dug in’ as Ukraine war enters new phase07:47
Full Panel: How abortion uncertainty might help Democrats in November07:50
Full Nelson: NASA will test Artemis 1 in ways it would ‘never do with human crew’14:46
Full Durbin: 'It’s always the kids that end up being the victims' in immigration politics08:40
‘I disagree with our former president’: Full GOP Joe O'Dea Interview07:50
- Now Playing
Full Geoffrey Berman: ‘I sounded the alarm very loudly’ about interference in Trump Justice meddling08:56
- UP NEXT
Full Panel: Movement to merge Church and State in politics grows, as religious affiliation falls07:07
DeSantis criticized for sending migrants to Martha’s Vineyard: ‘It's racist … inhumane … and immoral’06:17
Independent voters in the spotlight as Trump and abortion shake up the midterms13:20
Play All