Full Bernie Sanders: 'We were off to a great start' with Biden until Republicans obstructed

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
UP NEXT
Who do Americans trust on Covid? The answer is complicated01:42
Law professor: Trump calls to Georgia Secretary of State 'perfectly incriminating'01:56
Wisconsin progressive voters 'frustrated and fatigued' by lingering pandemic01:31
Sen. Menendez: Putin 'should understand' there's 'overwhelming bipartisan support for Ukraine'01:36
Bremmer: Intelligence community doesn’t think Russian military action is ‘coming next week’02:43
FBI conducts search near the home of Democratic Rep. Cuellar, weeks before competitive primary02:39
Bodner: Kremlin is in ‘holding pattern’ looking for ‘cracks or divisions’ to exploit02:21
Symone Sanders: Biden 'knows what they can do better'02:07
Full Richmond: Midterms 'gloom and doom' is 'premature'08:52
Biden ‘spoke the reality’ of Ukraine-Russia tensions, Chuck Todd says03:25
Chuck Todd: President Biden’s press conference gives ‘better understanding of what he’s thinking’02:33
Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan: 'A mistake' that Perdue is 'carrying someone else's water' in Georgia's governor race00:49
Caputo: Perdue, Kemp will spend millions trashing each other while Abrams ‘sits back happy’06:33
Sens. Manchin, Sinema to vote ‘no’ on filibuster changes for voting rights02:46
Biden voters in Georgia ‘turned off’ by GOP election fraud claims01:46
Democratic Wisconsin U.S. Senate candidate puts in 'massive ad buy'02:56
White House looks to shake up strategy ahead of potentially 'disastrous' midterms14:29
2022 Midterm Meter shows 'shellacking' territory for Democrats03:06
MTP Compressed: Stalled agenda, Russia tensions cap Biden’s rough first year02:40
Romney: The White House never called me about voting rights01:23
Full Bernie Sanders: 'We were off to a great start' with Biden until Republicans obstructed08:01
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) talks about President Biden's first year in office and Democrats' strategy heading into the midterms, during an interview with Meet the Press.Jan. 23, 2022
UP NEXT
Who do Americans trust on Covid? The answer is complicated01:42
Law professor: Trump calls to Georgia Secretary of State 'perfectly incriminating'01:56
Wisconsin progressive voters 'frustrated and fatigued' by lingering pandemic01:31
Sen. Menendez: Putin 'should understand' there's 'overwhelming bipartisan support for Ukraine'01:36
Bremmer: Intelligence community doesn’t think Russian military action is ‘coming next week’02:43
FBI conducts search near the home of Democratic Rep. Cuellar, weeks before competitive primary02:39