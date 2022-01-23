IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Meet the Press

Full Bernie Sanders: 'We were off to a great start' with Biden until Republicans obstructed

08:01

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) talks about President Biden's first year in office and Democrats' strategy heading into the midterms, during an interview with Meet the Press.Jan. 23, 2022

