IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Full Bernie Sanders: 'We were off to a great start' with Biden until Republicans obstructed08:01
Full Slotkin Interview: ‘Where’s the war room on the cost of living?’06:01
Now Playing
Full Blinken: If Russia invades Ukraine, expect a 'swift, a severe and united response'09:53
UP NEXT
Full Panel: White House plans a 'reset in messaging' for Biden's second year07:38
Full Panel: Biden says, 'we missed this time' after losing filibuster fight07:46
Full Romney Interview: 'The president needs to stop and reset'11:19
Full James Carville: Advice for Democrats, ‘You gloat and you promote’05:17
Full Clyburn: 'It may look bleak now, but we are going to keep pressing' on voting rights07:40
Full Panel: Biden goes on offense against Trump08:33
Full Kinzinger: 'There are people that live in a totally different reality'07:22
'We can learn to live with' Covid: Full Dr. Emanuel & Dr. Gounder08:34
Full Mayor Lightfoot: Chicago teachers must ‘lean into the facts and the science’07:23
Full Meijer Interview: ‘We seem to destroy and delegitimize … institutions’06:19
Trump’s attempt to subvert elections the ‘hallmark of an authoritarian regime’09:08
Full Thompson Interview: ‘We came critically close to losing this democracy’14:12
‘We begin by telling the truth”: Full Johnson & Mayes Interview08:56
Full Nikole Hannah-Jones: 'We should be uncomfortable with the hard parts of our past'16:51
Full Panel: Manchin saying he won't support 'Build Back Better' is a 'massive blow' to Biden08:41
Full Polis Interview: Unvaccinated people ‘are often victims of misinformation’09:02
Full Fauci Interview: Omicron variant is 'just raging through the world'13:10
Full Blinken: If Russia invades Ukraine, expect a 'swift, a severe and united response'09:53
Secretary of State Antony Blinken tells Chuck Todd about negotiations with Russia over Ukraine's security, during an interview with Meet the Press.Jan. 23, 2022
Full Bernie Sanders: 'We were off to a great start' with Biden until Republicans obstructed08:01
Full Slotkin Interview: ‘Where’s the war room on the cost of living?’06:01
Now Playing
Full Blinken: If Russia invades Ukraine, expect a 'swift, a severe and united response'09:53
UP NEXT
Full Panel: White House plans a 'reset in messaging' for Biden's second year07:38
Full Panel: Biden says, 'we missed this time' after losing filibuster fight07:46
Full Romney Interview: 'The president needs to stop and reset'11:19