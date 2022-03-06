Full Blinken: ‘Taking a city is not taking the hearts and minds of Ukrainians’
09:23
Secretary of State Antony Blinken tells Chuck Todd that there are no plans for a no-fly zone over Ukraine, but the United States may support a three way trade of fighter jets, during an interview with Meet the Press.March 6, 2022
'They're arriving with nothing,' Ukrainian refugees pour into Poland
01:47
Engel: For Russia, 'the offensive is not going well'
03:01
Ukraine's first resistance continues, but worst is yet to come
01:18
