    Full Blinken: 'Taking a city is not taking the hearts and minds of Ukrainians'

    09:23
Meet the Press

Full Blinken: 'Taking a city is not taking the hearts and minds of Ukrainians'

09:23

Secretary of State Antony Blinken tells Chuck Todd that there are no plans for a no-fly zone over Ukraine, but the United States may support a three way trade of fighter jets, during an interview with Meet the Press.March 6, 2022

    Full Blinken: 'Taking a city is not taking the hearts and minds of Ukrainians'

    09:23
