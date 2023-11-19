Full Blumenthal: U.S. and Israel need to be ‘more’ transparent with intelligence in Israel-Hamas war

Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) joins Meet the Press to discuss the U.S.’s involvement in Israeli hostage negotiations, the rise of antisemitism in the U.S. and NBC News’ poll numbers highlighting dissatisfaction over Pres. Biden’s handling of the Israel-Hamas war.Nov. 19, 2023