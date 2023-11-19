IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Biden's deputy national security adviser refuses to say if Israel is following international law

    02:14

  • NBC News Poll: Biden’s standing hits new low amid Israel-Hamas war

    05:16

  • NSC’s Jon Finer: We are ‘closer than we have been’ in negotiating hostage release

    01:22

  • Congress hopes to pass Israel, Ukraine supplemental aid by Christmas: Full Panel

    06:58

  • Negotiations involve 'considerably more than 12' hostages, Biden's deputy NSA says

    02:45

  • Christie refuses to say whether he'd support 6-week abortion ban

    02:28

  • Blumenthal says he has ‘confidence’ Biden will overcome low approval in NBC News poll

    01:26

  • Young voters turn on Biden in NBC News national poll

    00:34

  • U.S., Israel and Hamas close in on deal to release hostages in exchange for pause in fighting

    01:51

  • Blumenthal on Elon Musk’s endorsement of antisemitic post on X: 'Sickening and chilling'

    01:28

  • Hamas uses Al-Shifa Hospital in 'unconscionable way' to 'plan terrorist attacks': Full deputy NSA

    14:11

  • Full Christie: 'Unlike a lot of other people … I was there' in Israel during its war with Hamas

    08:59
    Full Blumenthal: U.S. and Israel need to be ‘more’ transparent with intelligence in Israel-Hamas war

    07:00
    ‘I absolutely’ believe Israel is following international law, 2024 candidate Chris Christie says

    01:49

  • Chris Christie: I would not call for a freeze on West Bank settlement violence if I were president

    01:21

  • 'This place sucks': Sen. Joe Manchin considered leaving the Senate as early as 2018

    02:15

  • Student Athletes: College sports and NIL | Meet the Press Reports

    34:50

  • NCAA president calls for national NIL regulation: ‘Right now, there are no rules’

    09:18

  • Senators Booker and Blumenthal push college athletes protections: ‘College sports is in crisis’

    15:16

  • ‘There’s a new hot dog in town’: College athletes try to make a living within NCAA rules

    07:39

Meet the Press

Full Blumenthal: U.S. and Israel need to be ‘more’ transparent with intelligence in Israel-Hamas war

07:00

Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) joins Meet the Press to discuss the U.S.’s involvement in Israeli hostage negotiations, the rise of antisemitism in the U.S. and NBC News’ poll numbers highlighting dissatisfaction over Pres. Biden’s handling of the Israel-Hamas war.Nov. 19, 2023

