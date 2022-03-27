Full Booker: Ketanji Brown Jackson questioning was 'just sad, frankly'
08:01
In an interview with Meet the Press, Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J), Senate Judiciary Committee, talks about the U.S. reaction to war in Ukraine, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's confirmation hearings and reports that Ginni Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, had sent messages to former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.March 27, 2022
Full Panel: President’s call for Putin’s ouster may be ‘a window into what Biden thinks and feels’
07:22
Now Playing
Full Booker: Ketanji Brown Jackson questioning was 'just sad, frankly'
08:01
UP NEXT
Full Portman: Biden’s Putin remark ‘plays into the hands of the Russian propagandists’
09:09
Full Ukrainian Ambassador: 'We heard President Biden loud and clear' after his call for Putin's removal
07:24
Full Panel: Biden, Xi offer conflicting accounts of call over Ukraine
07:47
Full Liz Cheney: 'Important that Putin not reap any rewards' from his invasion