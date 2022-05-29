IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Full Panel: Bipartisan Senate group holds first talks on guns

    07:45

  • Full McCrory: Gun 'violence is a cultural problem that this country must face'

    05:42
  • Now Playing

    Full Booker: 'We know what works' to prevent gun violence, but 'there is no progress'

    06:25
  • UP NEXT

    ‘Law enforcement across the country is outgunned’: Full gun violence panel

    08:38

  • 'These families are destroyed': Texas State Senator Gutierrez

    05:31

  • Full Panel: Two parties with two very different sets of challenges on primary night

    09:18

  • Full Panel: ‘It feels like nothing has changed’ on mass shootings

    07:53

  • Full Buffalo Mayor: 'We have to take action to stop' mass shootings

    07:10

  • Full New York Gov.: 'I have 10 dead neighbors in this community'

    06:38

  • Full Sanders: 'How could anyone think that what's going on right now is good'

    10:48

  • Full Panel: What China can learn from Ukraine

    09:14

  • Full Panel: Laws from ‘100 years ago are going to kick in’ if Roe is overturned

    07:08

  • Former Supreme Court clerks: Leak of draft Roe decision is 'unprecedented’

    08:10

  • Full Michigan AG: Women 'are going to die' if Roe is overturned

    07:36

  • Full Mississippi Gov.: 'There is an American child in that womb'

    10:04

  • Full Jamie Harrison: 'We go to where people are'

    07:42

  • Full Hogan: Focus on abortion isn't 'smart politics' for GOP

    17:13

  • Full Panel: Democrats’ 2024 nomination ‘could be a free-for-all’

    06:40

  • Full Martin & Burns: Lindsey Graham threatened use of the 25th amendment on January 6th

    08:47

  • Full Mayorkas Interview: ‘I respectfully disagree with the criticism’ from Democrats over Title 42

    09:15

Meet the Press

Full Booker: 'We know what works' to prevent gun violence, but 'there is no progress'

06:25

In an exclusive interview with Meet the Press, Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) talks about the efforts underway to prevent future gun violence. May 29, 2022

  • Full Panel: Bipartisan Senate group holds first talks on guns

    07:45

  • Full McCrory: Gun 'violence is a cultural problem that this country must face'

    05:42
  • Now Playing

    Full Booker: 'We know what works' to prevent gun violence, but 'there is no progress'

    06:25
  • UP NEXT

    ‘Law enforcement across the country is outgunned’: Full gun violence panel

    08:38

  • 'These families are destroyed': Texas State Senator Gutierrez

    05:31

  • Full Panel: Two parties with two very different sets of challenges on primary night

    09:18

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All