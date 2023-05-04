IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • ‘It’s only a matter of time before [gun violence] … comes knocking on your door,’ says Sen. Warnock

    03:12

  • Full Panel: Allred has ‘echoes of Joe Biden’ in bid video for Cruz's seat

    09:27

  • Chuck Todd: Lack of congressional action on border is 'curse' of partisan politics

    04:02
    Full Cardin: ‘Shocking’ that Supreme Court doesn’t have ‘common sense’ disclosure laws

    08:35
    Verdict in the Proud Boys trial could have ‘significant’ implications for Trump

    01:29

  • Biden focused on ‘managing [A.I.'s] risks,’ says WH science adviser

    06:56

  • Are the Clarence Thomas revelations a ‘perception’ or ‘substantive’ problem for the Supreme Court?

    08:18

  • GOP, Democrat lawmakers respond to report Justice Thomas could've accepted $150K+ from GOP donor

    04:09

  • Three reasons Ukraine has stalled on planned Russian counteroffensive

    04:26

  • Full Blunt Rochester: Surge of migrants at the southern border ‘is a dire situation all around’

    07:56

  • Full Panel: McCarthy ‘trapped by the tiny majority' as debt ceiling standoff drags on

    10:13

  • ‘Her voice needs to be heard’: ACLU director on House chamber banning trans Rep. Zephyr

    06:55

  • Television and film delays loom as Hollywood writers strike ‘for however long it takes’

    02:49

  • Debt ceiling bill is chance for some Republicans to put ‘money where their mouth is’: Rep. Boyle

    09:52

  • Michigan town clerk faces recall after alleged 2020 election mishandling

    06:14

  • Full Panel: If McConnell takes over debt ceiling negotiations, McCarthy might face a ‘revolt’

    10:57

  • U.S. could reach debt limit by June 1, Yellen warns

    00:24

  • Democrats take ‘pride’ in blocking McCarthy as debt limit stalemate continues

    07:29

  • Full Panel: Republicans say DeSantis’ fight with Disney looks ‘petty' and 'small’

    07:01

  • Full Ramaswamy: GOP has to 'be the party of free speech and open debate’

    11:50

Meet the Press

Full Cardin: ‘Shocking’ that Supreme Court doesn’t have ‘common sense’ disclosure laws

08:35

Sen. Ben Cardin (D-Md.) calls recent revelations about Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas “outrageous,” adding that it’s “shocking” the high court doesn’t have basic disclosure laws. Cardin joins Meet the Press NOW following his announcement to retire from Congress in 2024.May 4, 2023

