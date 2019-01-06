Full Collins: 'Government shutdowns are never good policy'07:25
Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) talks about the next steps in negotiations to re-open the government, during an exclusive interview with Meet the Press.
Full Collins: 'Government shutdowns are never good policy'07:25
Full Panel: Shutdown politics could last 'months or even years'07:48
Full Hoyer: WH has no 'specific plans' for border money07:10
Full Mulvaney: Trump 'wants to solve immigration'15:30
Full Blunt: 'I have no idea what they did' in Trump inaugural committee08:47
Full Schumer: 'We should not let a temper tantrum' shut down government10:59