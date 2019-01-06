Meet the Press

Full Collins: 'Government shutdowns are never good policy'

07:25

Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) talks about the next steps in negotiations to re-open the government, during an exclusive interview with Meet the Press.Jan. 6, 2019

  • Full Collins: 'Government shutdowns are never good policy'

    07:25

  • Full Panel: Shutdown politics could last 'months or even years'

    07:48

  • Full Hoyer: WH has no 'specific plans' for border money

    07:10

  • Full Mulvaney: Trump 'wants to solve immigration'

    15:30

  • Full Blunt: 'I have no idea what they did' in Trump inaugural committee

    08:47

  • Full Schumer: 'We should not let a temper tantrum' shut down government

    10:59

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All