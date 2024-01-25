IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • GOP congressman says Haley’s NH support won’t ‘translate’ in other states

    08:23

  • Chuck Todd: Why Trump could struggle in swing states in general election

    02:28

  • NH GOP chair says Haley should ‘reassess’ and not ‘prolong the pain’

    02:30

  • Where could Haley pick up delegates after NH? Chuck Todd and Steve Kornacki explain.

    06:15
  • Now Playing

    Full Dingell: Democrats are ‘not doing a good enough job’ giving Biden credit for the economy

    07:26
  • UP NEXT

    Chuck Todd: Turnout in New Hampshire revealed ‘a really good night for Joe Biden’

    04:36

  • Haley’s win in New Hampshire would depend on strong non-Republican voter turnout, Chuck Todd says

    04:26

  • Eric Trump hedges on whether Donald Trump needs a double-digit win in New Hampshire

    09:40

  • Israel proposes two-month pause in fighting in exchange for remaining hostages in Gaza

    03:08

  • Biden supporters lead write-in campaign effort in New Hampshire

    02:36

  • Trump maintains lead over Haley in New Hampshire after DeSantis suspends campaign: poll

    03:28

  • ‘That’s a month away’: Sununu dismisses concerns about Haley winning South Carolina

    00:51

  • John McCain before his New Hampshire comeback: ‘It’s all out’ in final ‘48 hours’

    01:00

  • Puzzling: Before Iowa caucuses, CEO of DeSantis-aligned super PAC spotted working on a jigsaw puzzle

    02:03

  • Chuck Todd: ‘There are not enough Republicans left for Haley’ after Trump remade the GOP

    06:27

  • Sen. Hassan says write-in campaigns are ‘tough’ as N.H. Democrats try to help Biden: Full interview

    07:23

  • Super Tuesday is where you ‘have to start winning,’ says N.H. Gov. Sununu as Haley trails Trump

    08:35

  • How big is the independent electorate in New Hampshire? Steve Kornacki explains.

    04:34

  • New bipartisan bill would let moms in Congress vote by proxy after giving birth

    06:35

  • GOP primaries: How do the electorates in New Hampshire and Iowa compare?

    03:03

Meet the Press

Full Dingell: Democrats are ‘not doing a good enough job’ giving Biden credit for the economy

07:26

Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-Mich.) joins Meet the Press NOW to discuss President Biden’s re-election campaign after the president talked about the economy in Wisconsin.Jan. 25, 2024

Get more newsLiveon

  • GOP congressman says Haley’s NH support won’t ‘translate’ in other states

    08:23

  • Chuck Todd: Why Trump could struggle in swing states in general election

    02:28

  • NH GOP chair says Haley should ‘reassess’ and not ‘prolong the pain’

    02:30

  • Where could Haley pick up delegates after NH? Chuck Todd and Steve Kornacki explain.

    06:15
  • Now Playing

    Full Dingell: Democrats are ‘not doing a good enough job’ giving Biden credit for the economy

    07:26
  • UP NEXT

    Chuck Todd: Turnout in New Hampshire revealed ‘a really good night for Joe Biden’

    04:36
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All