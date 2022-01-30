Full Durbin: Supreme Court replacement timing 'depends on the nominee'
08:44
Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), Majority Whip and chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, joins Meet the Press to talk about the retirement of Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer and President Biden's promise to replace him with an African American woman.Jan. 30, 2022
