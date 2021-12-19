IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Full Polis Interview: Unvaccinated people ‘are often victims of misinformation’

    09:02

  • Fauci: Holiday travel is OK for those who are boosted and wear a mask

    03:24

  • CDC predicts Covid cases could spike by 55 percent

    02:55

  • Another Covid Christmas: Deaths spike to highest level since last winter

    01:23

  • Dr. Fauci: VP Kamala Harris was 'taken a bit out of context'

    01:24

  • Dr. Fauci: 'When your time comes to get boosted, get boosted'

    01:32
  • Now Playing

    Full Fauci Interview: Omicron variant is 'just raging through the world'

    13:10
  • UP NEXT

    MTP Compressed: Tensions grow with Russia over Ukraine; Deadly tornadoes devastate communities

    02:33

  • Remembering Bob Dole, who once held the record for most Meet the Press appearances

    01:26

  • Full Panel: Anti-Trump Republicans face anger, threats

    07:25

  • Marshall: 'I still remain concerned' Biden didn't win 2020 election fair and square

    03:07

  • Blinken: U.S. 'will respond' to Russian aggression

    01:30

  • Kentucky governor calls for prayers and donations after devastating tornadoes

    00:18

  • Full Sen. Marshall: ‘I support the vaccines but not the mandate'

    09:28

  • 'We're good people': Kentucky governor's voice breaks as he describes tornado aftermath

    01:04

  • Full Beshear Interview: ‘This storm, it’s like nothing any of us have ever seen before’

    07:16

  • ‘Indescribable’: Tornadoes destroy buildings and communities across 6 states

    03:46

  • Holiday spending climbs back near pre-pandemic levels

    01:15

  • Full Blinken: International system is 'at stake' with Russia

    10:58

  • Remembering Bob Dole through his appearances on Meet the Press

    04:14

Meet the Press

Full Fauci Interview: Omicron variant is 'just raging through the world'

13:10

Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, talks to Meet the Press about the Omicron variant, holiday travel and rising Covid infections.Dec. 19, 2021

  • UP NEXT

    Full Polis Interview: Unvaccinated people ‘are often victims of misinformation’

    09:02

  • Fauci: Holiday travel is OK for those who are boosted and wear a mask

    03:24

  • CDC predicts Covid cases could spike by 55 percent

    02:55

  • Another Covid Christmas: Deaths spike to highest level since last winter

    01:23

  • Dr. Fauci: VP Kamala Harris was 'taken a bit out of context'

    01:24

  • Dr. Fauci: 'When your time comes to get boosted, get boosted'

    01:32

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All