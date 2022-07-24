IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Meet the Press

Full Gore: U.S. must look to its ‘broken’ democracy to fix climate crisis

14:02

Former Vice President Al Gore, author of “An Inconvenient Truth” and founder of The Climate Reality Project, talks about climate inaction and its relation to the country’s “minority government” during an interview with Meet the Press.July 24, 2022

