IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Full Swisher: Elon Musk created ‘a circus’ by backing out of Twitter purchase deal

    02:58
  • Now Playing

    Full Hogan: Supreme Court’s gun rulings ‘really doesn't do a whole lot’ to constrain governors

    07:29
  • UP NEXT

    Full Raimondo: Voter sentiment over the economy is ‘frustrating’

    07:45

  • Full Murphy: ‘The president knew he had lost the election’

    10:16

  • ‘It’s going to take a village’ to ensure women can receive abortions across state lines, Rep. Chu says

    06:37

  • Inslee: Abortion bans are a ‘Republican effort to impose minority decisions in a democracy’

    09:56

  • Full Becerra: ‘Best route’ for abortion rights advocates is for Congress ‘to pass a law to codify Roe’ protections

    07:29

  • Full panel: Jan 6th committee has been ‘a profile in courage among women’

    08:19

  • Full Cevallos: ‘The DOJ has super powers compared to the [January 6th] committee’

    06:36

  • Full Lofgren: ‘If witnesses are being intimidated, we don’t plan to just sit by’

    09:11

  • Democrats ‘do the most and brag the least,’ South Texas Democrat warns

    06:37

  • Putin is ‘going to kill whoever he has to kill’ to wear down Ukraine & allies: Panetta

    06:39

  • House Democrats push Biden for abortion action: ‘We are not done fighting’

    05:08

  • Schiff: 'Worst case scenario' would be Trump ‘runs and loses and then overturns the election’ in 2024

    06:27

  • Full Panel: Manchin & Collins say Supreme Court Justices misled them

    08:57

  • Full AOC: ‘The Supreme Court has dramatically overreached its authority’

    07:43

  • Full Hutchinson: Abortion ban in Arkansas ‘not about contraception’

    09:10

  • Michigan Attorney General seeks 'total reproductive rights' enshrined in the state constitution

    06:39

  • Overturning Roe is ‘the end of the beginning’ for anti-abortion rights advocate

    06:10

  • Pritzker: Illinois preparing for ‘potentially 30,000’ out-of-state women seeking abortions

    06:54

Meet the Press

Full Hogan: Supreme Court’s gun rulings ‘really doesn't do a whole lot’ to constrain governors

07:29

During an exclusive interview with Meet the Press, Governor Larry Hogan (R-Md.) discusses Republican views on former President Trump, the debate over gun violence and his plans for a potential presidential run.July 10, 2022

  • Full Swisher: Elon Musk created ‘a circus’ by backing out of Twitter purchase deal

    02:58
  • Now Playing

    Full Hogan: Supreme Court’s gun rulings ‘really doesn't do a whole lot’ to constrain governors

    07:29
  • UP NEXT

    Full Raimondo: Voter sentiment over the economy is ‘frustrating’

    07:45

  • Full Murphy: ‘The president knew he had lost the election’

    10:16

  • ‘It’s going to take a village’ to ensure women can receive abortions across state lines, Rep. Chu says

    06:37

  • Inslee: Abortion bans are a ‘Republican effort to impose minority decisions in a democracy’

    09:56

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All