IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Full Schiff: Worst case scenario would be Trump ‘runs and loses and then overturns the election’ in 2024

    06:27

  • Full Panel: Manchin & Collins say Supreme Court Justices misled them

    08:57

  • Full AOC: ‘The Supreme Court has dramatically overreached its authority’

    07:43
  • Now Playing

    Full Hutchinson: Abortion ban in Arkansas ‘not about contraception’

    09:10
  • UP NEXT

    Michigan Attorney General seeks 'total reproductive rights' enshrined in the state constitution

    06:39

  • Overturning Roe is ‘the end of the beginning’ for anti-abortion rights advocate

    06:10

  • Pritzker: Illinois preparing for ‘potentially 30,000’ out-of-state women seeking abortions

    06:54

  • Full Panel: Jan. 6th Committee presenting 'effective' criminal referral

    07:40

  • Full Raskin: Jan. 6 committee's job is to stop 'obsessive narcissistic' people

    13:54

  • Full Summers: Recession is coming; Fed is 'behind the curve'

    08:55

  • Cicilline shares 'shocking' highlights from Jan. 6 committee

    07:36

  • GOP Rep.: Trump is ‘harmful for the Republican party’

    09:13

  • Full panel: Trump placed at the center of the January 6th plot

    07:20

  • Full panel: Congress should ‘push past the fringe’ and play into the ‘exhaustive majority’ on guns, red-flag laws

    05:17

  • GOP Rep. Bacon says he won't dismiss Trump criminal charges if they're brought forward

    07:49

  • Luria: Jan. 6th Committee will show Trump was told ‘there was no evidence that the election was stolen'

    08:58

  • Jan. 6th filmmaker: ‘It took us a while to process what we’d even seen’

    07:58

  • Clyburn: Second amendment doesn’t give the right to ‘buy weapons of war’

    08:28

  • Murphy: ‘There is a popular uprising in this country to do something’ on gun reform

    09:22

  • Full Panel: Bipartisan Senate group holds first talks on guns

    07:45

Meet the Press

Full Hutchinson: Abortion ban in Arkansas ‘not about contraception’

09:10

In an exclusive interview with Meet the Press, Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R-Ark.) explains how an anti-abortion law in his state will be handled in the aftermath of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.June 26, 2022

  • Full Schiff: Worst case scenario would be Trump ‘runs and loses and then overturns the election’ in 2024

    06:27

  • Full Panel: Manchin & Collins say Supreme Court Justices misled them

    08:57

  • Full AOC: ‘The Supreme Court has dramatically overreached its authority’

    07:43
  • Now Playing

    Full Hutchinson: Abortion ban in Arkansas ‘not about contraception’

    09:10
  • UP NEXT

    Michigan Attorney General seeks 'total reproductive rights' enshrined in the state constitution

    06:39

  • Overturning Roe is ‘the end of the beginning’ for anti-abortion rights advocate

    06:10

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All