  • Expelled Tennessee Rep. Justin Jones says he was seen as ‘uppity’ by other state lawmakers

    Full Hutchinson: ‘We need … a nominee in 2024 that can appeal to independents and suburban voters'

    Two of the ‘Tennessee Three’: ‘The Tennessee legislature is a very toxic work environment’

  • Full Moulton: McCarthy-Tsai meeting tells China ‘that they’re not just going to roll over Taiwan’

  • Full Panel: Tennessee lawmaker expulsions show ‘just because you can, doesn’t mean you should’

  • Chuck Todd: Tennessee lawmaker expulsions ‘near-perfect distillation' of current American politics

  • Tennessee House GOP votes to expel Democrat lawmaker

  • Chuck Todd: GOP ‘driving off an electoral cliff’ to appease staunch anti-abortion wing

  • Full panel: Wisconsin Supreme Court loss a warning sign for the GOP ahead of 2024

  • Manhattan DA is ‘contorting himself to nail Trump,’ says fmr. Gov. John Kasich

  • How vulnerable are the Trump charges to legal challenges?

  • Chuck Todd: Did Donald Trump just admit he didn't win the election?

  • David Pecker will be 'star witness' in Trump case: Fmr. Manhattan ADA

  • What’s included in Trump’s 34 felony counts and what it means for the former president

  • DA Alvin Bragg accuses Trump of ‘catch-and-kill’ scheme to influence 2016 election

  • Chuck Todd: Political gain from indictment could be 'short term' for Trump

  • Trump’s indictment could make turnout in Wisconsin’s Supreme Court election ‘unstable’

  • Full Panel: Asa Hutchinson isn’t cutting ‘through the noise’ by calling out Trump ‘liabilities’

  • Trump would be ‘difficult to control’ on witness stand, says fmr. Manhattan ADA

  • Manhattan judge could issue gag order silencing Trump

Full Hutchinson: ‘We need … a nominee in 2024 that can appeal to independents and suburban voters'

Former Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R-Ark.), a candidate for president, joins Meet the Press NOW to detail his campaign pitch for the White House, and tells Chuck Todd it’s “inappropriate for [him] to second-guess what happened in Tennessee.”April 7, 2023

