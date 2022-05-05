Full Jamie Harrison: 'We go to where people are'

- UP NEXT
‘They need to have the will to fight:’ Russian soldiers face morale problems02:18
Sen. Kaine introduces bill to address long Covid, still suffers ongoing symptoms04:19
Full Cisneros: Cuellar ‘could become the Joe Manchin of the House’ due to anti-abortion stance07:47
Louisiana Republicans advance bill that would charge abortion as homicide01:17
‘The Democratic Party is a tool’: Black Church leaders remain aligned with Democrats … for now11:03
Amb. Taylor: Russia is 'losing' and Putin ‘needs troops’01:23
Abortion rights become ‘central issue’ of Texas House primary runoff02:04
Nan Whaley: ‘Ohio is a pro-choice state’ and extreme abortion bans are a ‘big problem’07:00
Ohio Democratic primary turnout down from 2018, while GOP turnout is up02:40
Susan B. Anthony List president: Rape, incest abortion exemptions should be left up to states09:01
Rep. Chu: 'Shocked' Sen. Collins would believe Kavanaugh on respecting abortion precedent01:15
Anti-abortion activists in Miss. 'turning their gaze to same-sex marriage'03:52
Trump stumbles over saying his chosen Ohio Senate candidate's name03:28
Pocan: Biden should 'go higher' than $10K on excusing student loan debt07:12
Mariupol evacuation: Some civilians in cars with white flags signaling 'don't shoot'01:43
MTP Compressed: America’s commitment to Ukraine grows; Trump-era border policy divides Democrats02:57
McCaskill: Majority parties are made in places not 'bright blue' or 'bright red'01:20
Alex Burns: GOP making real effort to recruit Manchin01:16
Full Panel: Democrats’ 2024 nomination ‘could be a free-for-all’06:40
Jonathan Martin: VP Harris' 'perceived snubs' from Biden staff highlights tensions ahead of 202401:28
- UP NEXT
‘They need to have the will to fight:’ Russian soldiers face morale problems02:18
Sen. Kaine introduces bill to address long Covid, still suffers ongoing symptoms04:19
Full Cisneros: Cuellar ‘could become the Joe Manchin of the House’ due to anti-abortion stance07:47
Louisiana Republicans advance bill that would charge abortion as homicide01:17
‘The Democratic Party is a tool’: Black Church leaders remain aligned with Democrats … for now11:03
Amb. Taylor: Russia is 'losing' and Putin ‘needs troops’01:23
Play All