  • Now Playing

    Full Joint Governors Interview: 'We have to be responsible adults'

    09:23
  • UP NEXT

    Full Panel: Supreme Court vacancy gives Biden a chance to reset

    07:27

  • Full Portman: Putin ‘has strengthened the trans-Atlantic alliance’ by threatening Ukraine

    07:56

  • Full Durbin: Supreme Court replacement timing 'depends on the nominee'

    08:44

  • Georgia voters: 'Very low bar' for elected leaders to succeed at this point

    22:00

  • Full Panel: White House plans a 'reset in messaging' for Biden's second year

    07:38

  • Full Blinken: If Russia invades Ukraine, expect a 'swift, a severe and united response'

    09:53

  • Full Slotkin Interview: ‘Where’s the war room on the cost of living?’

    06:01

  • Full Bernie Sanders: 'We were off to a great start' with Biden until Republicans obstructed

    08:01

  • Georgia College Democrats: 'We are seeing democracy being flipped on its head right now'

    16:50

  • Georgia College GOP: 'We have a good shot of winning' governors race

    20:19

  • Full Panel: Biden says, 'we missed this time' after losing filibuster fight

    07:46

  • Full Romney Interview: 'The president needs to stop and reset'

    11:19

  • Full James Carville: Advice for Democrats, ‘You gloat and you promote’

    05:17

  • Full Clyburn: 'It may look bleak now, but we are going to keep pressing' on voting rights

    07:40

  • Full Panel: Biden goes on offense against Trump

    08:33

  • Full Kinzinger: 'There are people that live in a totally different reality'

    07:22

  • 'We can learn to live with' Covid: Full Dr. Emanuel & Dr. Gounder

    08:34

  • Full Mayor Lightfoot: Chicago teachers must ‘lean into the facts and the science’

    07:23

  • Full Meijer Interview: ‘We seem to destroy and delegitimize … institutions’

    06:19

Meet the Press

Full Joint Governors Interview: 'We have to be responsible adults'

09:23

In an exclusive joint interview Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R-Ark.) and Gov. Phil Murphy (D-N.J.) talk to Chuck Todd about bipartisanship and steps that we can take ahead of any future coronavirus surges.Jan. 30, 2022

