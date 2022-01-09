IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Full Mayor Lightfoot: Chicago teachers must ‘lean into the facts and the science’

    07:23

  • 'We can learn to live with' Covid: Full Dr. Emanuel & Dr. Gounder

    08:34
  • Now Playing

    Full Kinzinger: 'There are people that live in a totally different reality'

    07:22
  • UP NEXT

    Full Panel: Biden goes on offense against Trump

    08:33

  • Full Meijer Interview: ‘We seem to destroy and delegitimize … institutions’

    06:19

  • Trump’s attempt to subvert elections the ‘hallmark of an authoritarian regime’

    09:08

  • Full Thompson Interview: ‘We came critically close to losing this democracy’

    14:12

  • ‘We begin by telling the truth”: Full Johnson & Mayes Interview

    08:56

  • Full Nikole Hannah-Jones: 'We should be uncomfortable with the hard parts of our past'

    16:51

  • Full Panel: Manchin saying he won't support 'Build Back Better' is a 'massive blow' to Biden

    08:41

  • Full Polis Interview: Unvaccinated people ‘are often victims of misinformation’

    09:02

  • Full Fauci Interview: Omicron variant is 'just raging through the world'

    13:10

  • Full Panel: Anti-Trump Republicans face anger, threats

    07:25

  • Full Sen. Marshall: ‘I support the vaccines but not the mandate'

    09:28

  • Full Beshear Interview: ‘This storm, it’s like nothing any of us have ever seen before’

    07:16

  • Full Blinken: International system is 'at stake' with Russia

    10:58

  • Full Panel: Supreme Court poised to weaken or overturn Roe

    07:30

  • Full NIH Director: 'Certainly possible that this is not the last emerging variant'

    08:18

  • Full Braun Interview: On abortion rights, ‘turn it back to the states’

    09:16

  • Full Klobuchar Interview: Senate should 'codify Roe v. Wade into law'

    07:55

Meet the Press

Full Kinzinger: 'There are people that live in a totally different reality'

07:22

In an exclusive interview with Meet the Press, Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.), member, Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol, talks about former {resident Trump's continuing influence over the Republican Party. Jan. 9, 2022

  • Full Mayor Lightfoot: Chicago teachers must ‘lean into the facts and the science’

    07:23

  • 'We can learn to live with' Covid: Full Dr. Emanuel & Dr. Gounder

    08:34
  • Now Playing

    Full Kinzinger: 'There are people that live in a totally different reality'

    07:22
  • UP NEXT

    Full Panel: Biden goes on offense against Trump

    08:33

  • Full Meijer Interview: ‘We seem to destroy and delegitimize … institutions’

    06:19

  • Trump’s attempt to subvert elections the ‘hallmark of an authoritarian regime’

    09:08

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All