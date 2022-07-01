Full Lofgren: ‘If witnesses are being intimidated, we don’t plan to just sit by’

In an exclusive interview with Meet the Press, Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-Calif.), member of the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol, talks about Cassidy Hutchinson’s testimony and a subpoena for former White House Counsel Pat Cipollone.July 1, 2022