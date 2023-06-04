IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Kosovo PM: Serbia wants a ‘time machine’ to go back to before Kosovo declared independence.

    08:23

  • Corporations come under fire from anti-LGBTQ activists for Pride campaigns

    01:08

  • DHS isn’t taking ‘victory lap’ on unexpectedly low border crossings after Title 42 lift

    01:02

  • Full Panel: A ‘messy Republican primary is the best thing for Biden’

    07:42

  • MTP Minute: Rosalynn Carter expresses concern for aging Americans in 1976

    01:28

  • Former Trump attorney compares Trump classified docs case to Hillary Clinton email probe

    01:35

  • Full Parlatore: Alleged voice memos about classified docs are 'not at all' damning for Trump

    11:42

  • A graying America sets major challenges for nation’s future

    01:41

  • Full Rounds: ‘There really was not another path forward’ without McCarthy as GOP proxy in debt deal

    06:20

  • Sen. Rounds won't commit to supporting GOP presidential nominee if it's not Tim Scott

    00:59
  • Now Playing

    Full Manchin: ‘I give credit to everyone’ for debt deal; dodges giving credit to Biden

    08:24
  • UP NEXT

    Manchin: Congress is not an 'honorable profession' because of partisanship

    01:18

  • Chuck Todd: ‘Something rare happened’ with debt deal … compromise

    02:49

  • Grifter Nation | Meet the Press Reports

    27:00

  • How con artists win over trust: ‘You get to create a reality for other people to live in’

    10:59

  • Trump is a ‘grifter’ and engages in ‘political sociopathic behavior,’ says Anthony Scaramucci

    08:05

  • ‘We are all susceptible’ to getting grifted, says con artist psychologist

    05:53

  • Full Panel: The GOP primary will be ‘Ron DeSantis versus Donald Trump over the next 17 months’

    10:05

  • Large corporations forced to ‘balance’ pride campaigns amid threats of violence against employees

    05:45

  • Trump and DeSantis trade attacks on the trail as Biden celebrates debt deal

    11:52

Meet the Press

Full Manchin: ‘I give credit to everyone’ for debt deal; dodges giving credit to Biden

08:24

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) discusses energy provisions in the debt ceiling deal negotiated by President Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, saying he gives “credit to everyone” for averting a default with the bipartisan passage of the bill.June 4, 2023

  • UP NEXT

    Kosovo PM: Serbia wants a ‘time machine’ to go back to before Kosovo declared independence.

    08:23

  • Corporations come under fire from anti-LGBTQ activists for Pride campaigns

    01:08

  • DHS isn’t taking ‘victory lap’ on unexpectedly low border crossings after Title 42 lift

    01:02

  • Full Panel: A ‘messy Republican primary is the best thing for Biden’

    07:42

  • MTP Minute: Rosalynn Carter expresses concern for aging Americans in 1976

    01:28

  • Former Trump attorney compares Trump classified docs case to Hillary Clinton email probe

    01:35

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All