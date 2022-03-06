IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Full Blinken: ‘Taking a city is not taking the hearts and minds of Ukrainians’

    09:23

  • Full Stavridis and Hill: In Russian conflict, ‘he biggest weapon we have is truth’

    07:04

  • Full Nikki Haley: 'We were late to the game,' in supporting Ukraine

    07:59
    Full Manchin Interview: 'Forget about the aspirational, we’re living in the real world'

    05:58
    Full Panel: War in Ukraine puts pressure on Washington

    07:10

  • Full Ukraine Panel: ‘We need to continue to support the resistance’ in Ukraine

    07:20

  • Full Warner & Portman: Putin's attack has created 'unity'

    09:03

  • Full U.N. Ambassador: 'We can isolate [Russia] in the United Nations'

    07:26

  • Full San Francisco mayor: Politics were 'clearly a distraction' for recalled school board members

    09:56

  • Full Panel: Putin ‘may not rational’ in his threats to Ukraine

    10:05

  • Full Blinken: 'Until the last minute there is an option for [Putin] to turn back'

    11:16

  • Full Panel: Racial disparity ‘is not just football … this is a symbol of American society’

    04:47

  • Full Panel: We can no longer say ‘peaceful transfer of power’

    07:52

  • Full Marc Short: Former VP Pence was ‘crystal clear from day one’ that he couldn't reject 2020 electors

    13:22

  • Full Jake Sullivan: Russian 'invasion of Ukraine could happen at any time'

    09:34

  • Full Joint Governors Interview: 'We have to be responsible adults'

    09:23

  • Full Panel: Supreme Court vacancy gives Biden a chance to reset

    07:27

  • Full Portman: Putin ‘has strengthened the trans-Atlantic alliance’ by threatening Ukraine

    07:56

  • Full Durbin: Supreme Court replacement timing 'depends on the nominee'

    08:44

  • Georgia voters: 'Very low bar' for elected leaders to succeed at this point

    22:00

Meet the Press

Full Manchin Interview: 'Forget about the aspirational, we’re living in the real world'

05:58

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), talks about steps the United States could take to punish Russia for its invasion of Ukraine and negotiations with the White House, during an exclusive interview with Meet the Press. March 6, 2022

