Full Marc Short: Former VP Pence was ‘crystal clear from day one’ that he couldn't reject 2020 electors

In an exclusive interview with Meet the Press, Marc Short, former Chief of Staff to Vice President Mike Pence, talks about former President Trump's attempt to overturn the 2020 election.Feb. 6, 2022
