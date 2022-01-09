IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Now Playing
Full Mayor Lightfoot: Chicago teachers must ‘lean into the facts and the science’07:23
UP NEXT
'We can learn to live with' Covid: Full Dr. Emanuel & Dr. Gounder08:34
Full Kinzinger: 'There are people that live in a totally different reality'07:22
Full Panel: Biden goes on offense against Trump08:33
Full Meijer Interview: ‘We seem to destroy and delegitimize … institutions’06:19
Trump’s attempt to subvert elections the ‘hallmark of an authoritarian regime’09:08
Full Thompson Interview: ‘We came critically close to losing this democracy’14:12
‘We begin by telling the truth”: Full Johnson & Mayes Interview08:56
Full Nikole Hannah-Jones: 'We should be uncomfortable with the hard parts of our past'16:51
Full Panel: Manchin saying he won't support 'Build Back Better' is a 'massive blow' to Biden08:41
Full Polis Interview: Unvaccinated people ‘are often victims of misinformation’09:02
Full Fauci Interview: Omicron variant is 'just raging through the world'13:10
Full Panel: Anti-Trump Republicans face anger, threats07:25
Full Sen. Marshall: ‘I support the vaccines but not the mandate'09:28
Full Beshear Interview: ‘This storm, it’s like nothing any of us have ever seen before’07:16
Full Blinken: International system is 'at stake' with Russia10:58
Full Panel: Supreme Court poised to weaken or overturn Roe07:30
Full NIH Director: 'Certainly possible that this is not the last emerging variant'08:18
Full Braun Interview: On abortion rights, ‘turn it back to the states’09:16
Full Klobuchar Interview: Senate should 'codify Roe v. Wade into law'07:55
Full Mayor Lightfoot: Chicago teachers must ‘lean into the facts and the science’07:23
In an exclusive interview with Meet the Press, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot (D) talks about the ongoing Chicago school shutdown and the steps the city is taking to increase testing.Jan. 9, 2022
Now Playing
Full Mayor Lightfoot: Chicago teachers must ‘lean into the facts and the science’07:23
UP NEXT
'We can learn to live with' Covid: Full Dr. Emanuel & Dr. Gounder08:34
Full Kinzinger: 'There are people that live in a totally different reality'07:22
Full Panel: Biden goes on offense against Trump08:33
Full Meijer Interview: ‘We seem to destroy and delegitimize … institutions’06:19
Trump’s attempt to subvert elections the ‘hallmark of an authoritarian regime’09:08