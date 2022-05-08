IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Meet the Press

Full Mississippi Gov.: 'There is an American child in that womb'

10:04

Gov. Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) defends his belief that life begins at conception and Mississippi's law which will automatically re-institute an abortion ban, during an interview with Meet the Press.May 8, 2022

